New Florida Georgia Line Exhibit To Open In Country Music Hall Of Fame

Florida Georgia Line is getting a new exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — and the opening date has just been announced.

Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong will debut on Friday, January 21, 2022. The exhibit will chronicle the friendship and collaboration between the duo’s Tyler Hubbard (of Georgia) and Brian Kelley (of Florida), starting with their college days at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. in 2008, and going through their “swift emergence as a multiple-award-winning, genre-blending, fan favorite,” reads a Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum press release announcing the upcoming attraction. The exhibit will be on display through January 1, 2023.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum notes that Florida Georgia Line spring-boarded to success with “Cruise,” which released in 2012 and followed with a remixed collaboration with Nelly. “Their sound – a blend of hip-hop cadences, small-town themes and country instrumental flourishes – helped usher in a new era for the country genre,” the release states, also crediting the duo’s 2017 hit “Meant to Be,” with Bebe Rexha.

“Florida Georgia Line expanded the country music audience and created some of the most popular recordings in the genre’s history by embracing hip-hop and rock influences,” said museum CEO Kyle Young. “In less than a decade, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have had twenty-five singles reach gold, platinum or multi-platinum status, with two of those singles – ‘Cruise’ and ‘Meant to Be’ – reaching the elite plateau of diamond sales certification. Very few artists in any genre accomplish that feat even once. The museum looks forward to exploring the duo’s distinctive music and career in this special exhibit.”

“I still remember being at the Country Q studio with BK [Brian Kelley] recording ‘Cruise,’ and having this feeling like we had created something special,” Hubbard recalled in the release. “And I’ll never forget when BK said, ‘We’re gonna sell a million copies of this song.’ I thought he was shooting for the stars then! Neither of us had any idea what would happen next. To be chosen for an exhibit is the ultimate honor as an artist, and we can’t thank the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum enough. I can’t wait for opening day, when we can stand back and take in this blessing with everyone that’s supported us along the way.”

Some of the items fans can see in the Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong exhibit include guitars, stage costumes, memorabilia from music videos and more.

“When Tyler and I decided to go all-in and see where FGL would take us, we lived by two mottos,” Kelley said in a statement. “The first being, ‘Anywhere that would let us play our songs – didn’t matter if it was a bar, coffee shop, club or if the crowd was 10 people or 50 people – we would go just to be able to perform.’ And, the second, ‘Shake a million hands, to make a million fans.’ Fast-forward to today, and all that has happened over the past 11 years. It’s truly mind-blowing. We are both dreamers and always striving to go big. To have the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum now feature our wild ride is surreal and humbling. I couldn’t be more excited about this exhibit and to be able to relive each step of our journey. Here’s to the good times!”

Hubbard and Kelley will hold a conversation and performance at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2 p.m., according to the press release. Tickets will go on sale Friday (December 10). Find more info about the exhibit here.