One In Custody After Over A Dozen Shots Fired Into Car In Uptown Charlotte

A large police presence in uptown Charlotte has led to at least one individual being taken into custody after several shots rang out Tuesday (December 7) morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that it was investigating a shooting near Trade and Tryon Streets after officers witnessed a suspect exit a four-door sedan that was stopped at an intersection and fire between 10-15 shots at the car, WCNC reports. Police immediately set off to capture the suspect who ran away from the scene before they eventually took him into custody.

CMPD Captain Brad Koch said officers recovered a handgun from the scene and said that they are still looking for whoever was inside the vehicle when the suspect opened fire.