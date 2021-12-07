One In Custody After Over A Dozen Shots Fired Into Car In Uptown Charlotte
By Sarah Tate
December 7, 2021
A large police presence in uptown Charlotte has led to at least one individual being taken into custody after several shots rang out Tuesday (December 7) morning.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that it was investigating a shooting near Trade and Tryon Streets after officers witnessed a suspect exit a four-door sedan that was stopped at an intersection and fire between 10-15 shots at the car, WCNC reports. Police immediately set off to capture the suspect who ran away from the scene before they eventually took him into custody.
CMPD Captain Brad Koch said officers recovered a handgun from the scene and said that they are still looking for whoever was inside the vehicle when the suspect opened fire.
BREAKING: Dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at the intersection of E. Trade Street and N. Tryon. One person tells me they got an alert that there was an active shooter. We can count about 15 shell casings on the ground. pic.twitter.com/meULT0xWkV— Shamarria Morrison (@SMorrisonTV) December 7, 2021
During a news briefing, Koch assured the public that the area is safe and roadway reopened following the shooting.
"I want to assure everyone, this was an isolated incident," said Capt. Koch. "Center city is a safe place to be."
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, no other information, such as the identity of the suspect or potential charges, has been released but the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 911 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers.