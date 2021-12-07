Some of the biggest name in rock music are donating instruments to GUITAR ICONS: A Musical Instrument Auction To Benefit Music Rising, and Paul McCartney, Chris Martin and Eddie Vedder have contributed some rather special items.

Macca donated a left-handed Wings Yamaha BB-1200 electric bass guitar that was played on tour and in the studio. "This cherry burst BB-1200 was a principal weapon in McCartney’s sonic arsenal during his activity with Wings in the late 1970s, and he was frequently photographed playing it on stage, during live performances, and in the studio,” the item description reads. The instrument was prominently used on Wings’ final studio album, Back to the Egg (1979) and played throughout the subsequent tour. It was also used on his next two albums McCartney II (1980) and Tug of War (1982).

“This Yamaha BB-1200 is one of the most important Paul McCartney instruments ever offered at auction as it bridged two important chapters in McCartney’s career," the description continues, "helping to define the end of his run with Wings and laying the groundwork for his renewed solo efforts."

Martin is offering a custom-painted Fender Telecaster Deluxe played on Coldplay’s Mylo Xyloto tour during performances of "God Put a Smile Upon Your Face." The catalog says of the guitar: "Consisting of symbols, language snippets, abstract design, and splatter rendered in vivid, eye-catching colors, the one-of-a-kind street art-inflected composition is both a vibrant artwork in itself and a piece of Coldplay’s overall stage presentations."

As for Vedder, he's donating a Placid-Blue Fender Telecaster decorated with a Cubs “C” and number 34 to honor legendary Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. The guitar was smashed at a Pearl Jam show at Wrigley Field on August 20, 2018 during a cover of The Who’s “Baba O’Riley.” Vedder signed the guitar in silver sharpie and commemorated the show by writing the date and name of the song he was playing when he destroyed the instrument. He also gave a ukulele and tambourine, and the band donated a series of signed concert posters.

Elton John, Green Day, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, Lzzy Hale, Joan Jett, Bono, Ronnie Wood and many other rock stars also donated items to the auction, which is slated to go live on December 11. Proceeds will benefit Music Rising, a musician disaster relief organization co-founded by U2's The Edge. Get more info and check out the catalog here.