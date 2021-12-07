People In Georgia Say This Is The Best Show To Watch On Christmas

The holiday season is marked with festive decorations, delicious treats and gatherings with family and friends — including to watch lovable holiday movies and TV shows.

There are tons of popular shows that people know and love, including The Office, How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family and others. Many shows often include holiday episodes, so USDISH got to work to figure out which ones were the most popular at Christmastime. They did it by finding the most popular holiday TV episodes since 1990, and used IMDb data to find the episodes that meet certain criteria (including having “Christmas” in the episode description, having more than 1,500 IMDb votes, achieving a rating of 7.5 or higher, and a release date between 1990 and 2021). The report continues:

“After narrowing down our list, we (1) compiled the viewership count for each episode’s premiere using the viewership archive on TV Listings and (2) ranked the premieres from most to least views.To find out the relative popularity of these shows during the most recent holiday TV season, we analyzed Google Trends data on these shows for each state during Nov. 2020, Dec. 2020, and Jan. 2021.”

The most-watched Christmas TV episodes in the U.S. include House’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” The X-Files’ “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas,” and The Simpsons’ “Marge Be Not Proud,” among others. In fact, 33% of the Christmas episodes in the Top 15 were from House. Sixty % of the most popular episodes premiered between 2000 and 2009, including episodes from The Office, which was by far the most-searched TV show on Christmas. Viewers in 27 states search for the show.

So, which show does Georgia search for the most? Viewers in Georgia search for The Office, along with Arizona, Tennessee, Indiana, New York and more than a dozen other states.

See the full report here.