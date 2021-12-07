Tame Impala Surprise Fans With Big Announcement

By Katrina Nattress

December 8, 2021

It's looking like 2022 will be a good year for Tame Impala fans. On Tuesday (December 7), the band shared a previously unreleased song called "No Choice," which will be featured on the upcoming deluxe version of The Slow Rush. The box set will also feature another never-before-heard b-side called “The Boat I Row,” along with the pre-album single “Patience” (both original and remix) and additional extended versions and remixes.

Listen to "No Choice" above.

In addition to the new song, Tame Impala also announced a slew of 2022 tour dates that kick off with their set at the inaugural Innings Festival in February and end with Hangout Music Festival in May. The Slow Rush Deluxe is slated for a February 18, 2022 and available for pre-order here. See a full list of tour dates below.

Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates

2/27/22 – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park) – Tempe, AZ

3/3-6/22 – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove) – Okeechobee, FL

3/7/22 – Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA

3/9/22 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

3/10/22 – Place Bell – Montreal, QC

3/12/22 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

3/14/22 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

3/16/22 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

3/18/22 – Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

3/19/22 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

3/21/22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/22/22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/23/22 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

3/25/22 – Buku Music + Art Project – New Orleans, LA

5/22/22 – Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

Tame Impala
