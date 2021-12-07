These Arizona Cities Are Among The Most Sinful In America

Las Vegas is known as being "sin city," but it isn't the only sinful city in America.

WalletHub compiled list of America's most sinful cities. The website states, "In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita."

According to WalletHub, two Arizona cities landed in the top 50 sinful cities.

Phoenix landed at number 25 on the list. It was 6th overall in the "lust" category and 15th overall for "vanity."

Tucson came in at number 50 on the list. The city was 31st overall for "excesses and vices," and 43rd overall for "lust."

Here are the other Arizona cities that made the list:

Tempe- 81

Scottsdale-85

Glendale-107

Mesa-121

Gilbert- 140

Chandler-141

Peoria- 159

According to Wallethub, here are the top 20 most sinful cities in America:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL

Click here to check out the full list of America's most sinful cities.