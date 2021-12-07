These Holiday Themed Videos Will Surely Get You In The Christmas Spirit
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 7, 2021
Tis' the season to deck the halls and listen to some of your favorite Christmas classics! What would the holidays be without nostalgic tunes from some of your favorite artists, with the festive visuals to match? Jimmy Fallon recently dropped a surprise holiday video featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion entitled “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” acknowledging the COVID era of season's greetings.
Fallon said of the record,
“I wanted to write something reflecting on how tough it was for everyone last year during the holidays and that it’s gonna get better."
When it comes to holiday tunes and visuals, it's no secret that Mariah Carey has held the title for nearly 30 years. The legendary star recently snagged a Diamond Award from the RIAA for 10 million in sales and streams for her hit holiday record, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLjou5zk96— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021
To honor the season of cheer and festive visuals, check out these holiday themed music videos, guaranteed to get you into the spirit.
"Holiday" - Lil Nas X
"I Believe In Santa" - Meghan Trainor
"8 Days of Christmas" - Destiny's Child
"Merry Christmas" - Ed Sheeran & Elton John
"Sleigh Ride" - TLC
"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" - NSYNC
"Let It Snow" - Boyz II Men ft. Brian McKnight
"Oh Santa!" - Mariah Carey
"Mistletoe" - Justin Bieber
"All I Want For Christmas" -Fifth Harmony
"Santa's Coming For Us' - Sia
"You Make It Feel Like Christmas" - Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton
"Officially Christmas" - Dan + Shay
"One More Sleep" - Leona Lewis
"Underneath the Tree"- Kelly Clarkson
"You Deserve It All" - John Legend
Happy Holidays!