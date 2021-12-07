These Holiday Themed Videos Will Surely Get You In The Christmas Spirit

Fallon said of the record,

“I wanted to write something reflecting on how tough it was for everyone last year during the holidays and that it’s gonna get better."

When it comes to holiday tunes and visuals, it's no secret that Mariah Carey has held the title for nearly 30 years. The legendary star recently snagged a Diamond Award from the RIAA for 10 million in sales and streams for her hit holiday record, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”