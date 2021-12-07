WATCH: Tiny Dog Stands Fearless Against 'Huge' Mountain Lion

Some people say little dogs think they're big dogs. One small canine certainly had the courage of one when it faced a mountain lion last week.

The stunning encounter was caught on camera on December 2 at a Grand Lake, Colorado home, according to KDVR. Dash, a 13-year-old Shih-Poo, fearlessly stared down the curious big cat from behind the glass door.

"He wants to eat my dog," Sarah Bole, the owner of Dash, can be heard saying as she records the "scary" encounter. The frantic owner starts telling her pet to get away from the door as the mountain lion sniffs and even paws at the glass. "My god, dumb dog," she even says at one point.

Dash wasn't intimidated by the mountain lion, however. In fact, the dog remained rather calm as the predator tries to find a way to get inside the home.

"I'm shaking," Bole says. Eventually, the mountain lion gives up and walks away from the patio, prompting Dash to start barking.

Bole even spoke with Storyful about the tense moment, sharing her video with the platform:

"At no time was the lion aggressive, but rather it was just as curious as my dog to figure out what was on the other side of the glass. Although I was a bit shaken, I don’t feel I was in any danger and the lion was curious about its own reflection and the dog."