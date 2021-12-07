Where You Can Find The Yummiest Brownies In Colorado

Brownies are a special treat. Whether it's the unique texture or the different flavors, they're both a great snack and dessert. While most brownies are packed with nuts or chocolate chips, there are many ways to make this classic treat exciting.

There are plenty of bakeries, restaurants, and other eateries serving their own take on brownies throughout the United States. If you're looking for the best brownies in Colorado, then according to Eat This, Not That!, you should head over to...

Cake Crumbs Bakery!

This is what writers had to say about this spot:

"If you are ever in the Denver area, stopping at Cake Crumbs Bakery should be on the top of your 'to-do' list. People absolutely love their caramel brownies, which are made from a recipe belonging to the owner's grandmother."

They have more than just caramel brownies. Looking at their online menu, you can also grab a classic fudge brownie, a flourless brownie, or some of their bars. Make sure you grab a sandwich or coffee while you're there!

You can find Cake Crumbs Bakery at 2216 Kearney St in Denver. They're available for dine-in, outdoor patio dining, takeout, and catering.

