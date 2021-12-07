Why Blake Shelton Joked That He's Gwen Stefani's 'Lazy Deadbeat Husband'

Months later, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding is still the talk of the town.

During Shelton's Monday (December 6) appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the country singer joked that he's already proven folks right by being a "lazy" husband amid the wedding planning. "At one point, I was saying in an interview, 'We're letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.' And then some writer wrote, 'Well, oh, look, he's already a lazy deadbeat husband,' " Shelton recalled, before adding, "But the truth is: I am. What do I know about that stuff?"

Shelton went on to confess that the intimate Oklahoma nuptials, which included less than 20 loves ones, was set up by the No Doubt alum. “Of course it was her and her vision. And all I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani, I mean, my God," he exclaimed. "The greatest gig I've ever had."

As for why Shelton didn't invite his Voice alum Adam Levine, Shelton referred to a clip that DeGeneres played for viewers where the Maroon 5 frontman said he "didn't approve" of their marriage since "she's so cool and he's not." "That's the reason why we didn't invite him to the wedding," he responded to the clip. “I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding and I think it's funny!"

Looking ahead, Shelton appears excited to celebrate the holiday season with his new wife and it sounds like she’s going to get spoiled. “Literally today I got on the phone with the internet company because they thought there was credit card fraud because I kept going back to this website buying her more stuff," he explained. “I’m getting her a bunch of stuff. I don't know that she's going to like any of it but it's going to look good in the wrapping paper, you know?"