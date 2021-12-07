Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ.

Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony grand theft after an investigation launched in October revealed she stole purses, clothing and jewelry from Holland, who she'd worked for as an assistant and stylist for 12 years.

TMZ reports Holland noticed items went missing for a span of several months before suspecting McNown was responsible for taking the items.

Additionally, the philanthropist told authorities she noticed some of her items appear for sale online after they went missing.