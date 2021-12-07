Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2021
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ.
Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony grand theft after an investigation launched in October revealed she stole purses, clothing and jewelry from Holland, who she'd worked for as an assistant and stylist for 12 years.
TMZ reports Holland noticed items went missing for a span of several months before suspecting McNown was responsible for taking the items.
Additionally, the philanthropist told authorities she noticed some of her items appear for sale online after they went missing.
Cade McNown is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame (2020), the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame (2017) and the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in honor of his decorated collegiate career.
As a senior, McNown threw for 3,470 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 207 of 357 passing, while also recording 182 yards and three touchdowns on 75 rushing attempts, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist, consensus All-American and winning several other national awards in 1998.
McNown was selected No. 12 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and spent two seasons with the franchise, as well as one with the Miami Dolphins (2001) and one with the San Francisco 49ers (2002).