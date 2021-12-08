13 Hurt After Chase Ends With Rollover Crash In East County

Thirteen passengers rushed to the hospital after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed in East San Diego County Tuesday evening (December 8), NBC 7 reports.

Cal Fire confirmed the single-vehicle rollover crash happened on Interstate 8 near Buckman Springs Road around 6:15 p.m. Before the crash, U.S. Border Patrol agents were chasing the vehicle after the driver refused to pull over, according to agency spokesperson Gerrelaine Alcordo.

Frank Lococo, a Cal Fire spokesperson, says several passengers were ejected from the truck. The truck usually has enough seat belts for five passengers, reporters noted. No word on how many were riding in the truck bed and how many were in the cabin.

One of the passengers reportedly had to be airlifted by helicopter from the scene. The rest were transported to local hospitals by ambulance, Lococo says.

No word on if the investigation was ongoing. NBC 7 says California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down the freeway overnight to look into the crash. No other information was made immediately available.

This wasn't the only major crash to make headlines this month. Last week, a naked driver was caught on camera wrecking his Maserati in another part of San Diego County.