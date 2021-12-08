Alligator Caught In Massachusetts River

An alligator was safely captured in a West Springfield, Massachusetts river on Tuesday (December 7) after reports of it being spotted on numerous occasions dating back to this past summer.

The West Springfield Animal Control confirmed the alligator was located by a Good Samaritan at Westfield River and transported to the Massachusetts Environmental Police in good condition, WWLP reports.

WWLP received a video of an alligator reported to be swimming in Westfield River on Monday (December 6) by a man who was fishing in the area, who said the reptile was stationary before swimming away.

Jeremy White, of Agawam, saw the video shared on WWLP's website and went looking for the alligator in an attempt to save it the following day.