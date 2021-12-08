Brett Eldredge Shares Poem With Heartfelt Message About Mental Health

Brett Eldredge is often known for writing music, and the country artist took to Instagram to share something else he wrote. Eldredge, who has previously opened up about his experiences with anxiety, shared a poem that he wrote and a heartfelt message to anyone struggling with mental health. He reflected:

“I wrote this poem when I was having a tough day mentally…we all have those days, I’ve certainly had my share…I used to fight it, still do at times, ya get frustrated, ya feel guilt or shame for feeling anxious or down…This life stuff can be really hard, but those tough days make the good days really count…sometimes its best to just let go and feel it all…I’m grateful for this ride, every part of it…hang in there:)”

The “Wanna Be That Song” singer shared his post, along with a short video as he walks down a tree-lined path. Eldredge narrates his poem and shares the text on Instagram: “I woke up feeling less than myself/ tried writing down all the words but it didn’t help/ I walked along the bridge through the park at the commons/ Still hurt held its grip much more than I wanted/ I tried to escape every way that I could/ Then I realized that feeling this way could be good/ For how could I know the feeling of bliss/ If life was all smiles and love without risk/ So Today I’ll soak in all of this pain/ The more that I feel/ The more that I gain”

Listen to him recite “The More That I Feel” here: