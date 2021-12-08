Georgia Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Viral Drive-Thru Fight Over Sugar Packet

By Kelly Fisher

December 8, 2021

Close-Up Of Sugar And Sweetener Packets In Container At Cafe
Photo: Getty Images

Police arrested the two people allegedly involved in a viral altercation at a Georgia fast food restaurant that started over a packet of Splenda.

It happened around 9 p.m. one night last month.

The ATL Uncensored account shared the video on Twitter on November 25.

Marshall Wallace and Crystal Wallace were at the McDonald’s Bill Gardner Parkway location in Locust Grove when their coffee order turned bitter. They were reportedly told they’d have to go inside to get a packet of Splenda before Crystal Wallace threw her drink and tried to hit one of the workers. Marshall Wallace allegedly climbed through the drive-thru window and used a chair to hit the manager in the leg, according to law enforcement officials.

One of the employees, who was not identified by name, recalled to Atlanta’s WSB-TV: “I was scared, because like, you never know how crazy people are like… He could have had a gun and shoot us all.” Teenaged employees took cover during the incident. An employee who was caught on camera throwing a drink back at the Wallace’s car previously explained to the station that it was a “self-defense” reaction.

Now, the Wallaces are charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Crystal Wallace is charged with simple assault and Marshall Wallace is charged with simple battery. Local news outlets report that law enforcement officials arrested them during a Walton County traffic stop.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices