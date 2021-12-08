Georgia Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Viral Drive-Thru Fight Over Sugar Packet

Police arrested the two people allegedly involved in a viral altercation at a Georgia fast food restaurant that started over a packet of Splenda.

It happened around 9 p.m. one night last month.

The ATL Uncensored account shared the video on Twitter on November 25.

Marshall Wallace and Crystal Wallace were at the McDonald’s Bill Gardner Parkway location in Locust Grove when their coffee order turned bitter. They were reportedly told they’d have to go inside to get a packet of Splenda before Crystal Wallace threw her drink and tried to hit one of the workers. Marshall Wallace allegedly climbed through the drive-thru window and used a chair to hit the manager in the leg, according to law enforcement officials.

One of the employees, who was not identified by name, recalled to Atlanta’s WSB-TV: “I was scared, because like, you never know how crazy people are like… He could have had a gun and shoot us all.” Teenaged employees took cover during the incident. An employee who was caught on camera throwing a drink back at the Wallace’s car previously explained to the station that it was a “self-defense” reaction.

Now, the Wallaces are charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Crystal Wallace is charged with simple assault and Marshall Wallace is charged with simple battery. Local news outlets report that law enforcement officials arrested them during a Walton County traffic stop.