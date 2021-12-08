Granger Smith Announced As New Host Of 'After MidNite' In 2022

Granger Smith will soon have a new bullet on his resume.

On Wednesday (December 8), Premiere Networks announced that the star will be the new host of the platform's country radio program, After MidNite, in January 2022. In its 28th year, the program reaches millions of listeners on 200 radio stations and will hear Smith step in to provide exclusive interviews with artists, performances, fan interaction, as well as some fun content with his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. After MidNite with Granger Smith will air Monday through Sunday from 12 AM to 6 AM. It will also be available to listen via the American Forces Network and the iHeartRadio app.

"I'm incredibly honored to take the reins of After MidNite!” Smith said in a statement. "The unique opportunity to bring great music and speak to such a wide variety of listeners from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. can have a profound impact on people’s lives and that responsibility is not lost on me. I’m so excited to get started!"

After MidNite won’t interfere with the production for the Granger Smith Podcast nor his family YouTube show, The Smiths, but it’ll certainly make for a busy year. "We couldn’t be happier to welcome a multiplatform talent of Granger’s caliber to our Premiere family," Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks, said in a statement. "His unique point of view as a Country music artist will undoubtedly resonate with our loyal listeners, and we’re confident he’ll bring a new level of energy and excitement, and a connection with people that will really shine on After MidNite."