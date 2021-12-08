Here's Arizona's Unhealthiest Restaurant Order

While unhealthy food may be bad for your body, it's good for the soul. Sometimes you just need to indulge in meals filled with fat, carbs, and sugar.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's unhealthiest restaurant order. The website states, "…identifying the least healthy eatery in every state is a bit tricky, which is why this list points out the unhealthiest restaurant orders we could find in every state based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the unhealthiest restaurant order in Arizona is the fried chicken poblano at Macayo's in Mesa. Here's what the website says about the restaurant order:

"Mexican restaurants have the potential to pack in a ton of calories and fat into each meal, but one Arizona restaurant takes the cake. Phoenix New Times reports that this restaurant ranks as an incredibly terrible eatery thanks to plates that pack in over 3,000 calories and feature a ton of fried food topped off with the chain's cream cheese-like Baja sauce."

