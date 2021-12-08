Jimmie Allen Turns To Fans For Advice After Daughter's Health Scare

Jimmie Allen went through a family health a few weeks back when his two children were turned away at the hospital. Now that his daughters have recovered, the country star wants to add a member to the family.

On Tuesday (December 7), the Dancing with the Stars alum took to Twitter to ask fans for some advice for one of his daughters. The singer shares infant 7-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie, with his wife, Alexis Allen. "Nashville Looking for a mini French bulldog for my daughter," he told his following, before recieving a lengthy response from a fan, alongside a website to the Callahan French Bulldogs. "Not in Nashville. Not even close actually, but they have beautifully well-bred Frenchys and people come from all over the country for them. They have adorable puppies available now." Allen went on to respond to the user with a simple, “Thank you.”

Earlier in the week, Allen announced his first-ever headlining tour, "Down Home Tour,” which will be accompanied by opening act Neon Union and kick off in February 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Click here for more on that!