Kate Middleton Just Wore The Perfect Christmas Ensemble

'Tis the season for festive holiday ensembles!

On Wednesday (December 8), Kate Middleton stepped out in an eye-catching outfit perfect for the holiday season. The Duchess of Cambridge rocked an all-red ensemble while attending the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. She even coordinated her small, handheld purse to be the same bright shade of red as her ankle-length coat and pumps. The most stunning aspect of Kate's outfit, of course, is the oversized bow adorning her jacket's neckline.

It's not surprising the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for this festive event as she was the evening's hostess. Supported by both Kate and the Royal Foundation, the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event honors individuals and organizations who supported communities in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.