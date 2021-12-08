Kate Middleton Just Wore The Perfect Christmas Ensemble
By Emily Lee
December 8, 2021
'Tis the season for festive holiday ensembles!
On Wednesday (December 8), Kate Middleton stepped out in an eye-catching outfit perfect for the holiday season. The Duchess of Cambridge rocked an all-red ensemble while attending the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. She even coordinated her small, handheld purse to be the same bright shade of red as her ankle-length coat and pumps. The most stunning aspect of Kate's outfit, of course, is the oversized bow adorning her jacket's neckline.
It's not surprising the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for this festive event as she was the evening's hostess. Supported by both Kate and the Royal Foundation, the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event honors individuals and organizations who supported communities in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement from the palace, Kate said she wants to acknowledge the "unprecedented challenges" faced amid the pandemic. With Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the Duchess aims to "represent a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us" and remind everyone "about the importance of human connection and what it means, as families, communities and as a nation, to be together and to feel united to help one another through times of hardship or uncertainty."
Prince William attended the event to support his wife, as well. The couple was joined by some of their fellow royals, including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Zara and Mike Tindall. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her siblings Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, showed up to support her.