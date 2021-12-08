Kate Middleton Just Wore The Perfect Christmas Ensemble

By Emily Lee

December 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

'Tis the season for festive holiday ensembles!

On Wednesday (December 8), Kate Middleton stepped out in an eye-catching outfit perfect for the holiday season. The Duchess of Cambridge rocked an all-red ensemble while attending the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. She even coordinated her small, handheld purse to be the same bright shade of red as her ankle-length coat and pumps. The most stunning aspect of Kate's outfit, of course, is the oversized bow adorning her jacket's neckline.

It's not surprising the Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for this festive event as she was the evening's hostess. Supported by both Kate and the Royal Foundation, the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event honors individuals and organizations who supported communities in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members Of The Royal Family Attend "Together At Christmas" Community Carol Service
Photo: Getty Images
Members Of The Royal Family Attend "Together At Christmas" Community Carol Service
Photo: Getty Images

In a statement from the palace, Kate said she wants to acknowledge the "unprecedented challenges" faced amid the pandemic. With Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the Duchess aims to "represent a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us" and remind everyone "about the importance of human connection and what it means, as families, communities and as a nation, to be together and to feel united to help one another through times of hardship or uncertainty."

Prince William attended the event to support his wife, as well. The couple was joined by some of their fellow royals, including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Zara and Mike Tindall. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her siblings Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, showed up to support her.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices