Bring Me The Horizon will be joining Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine as a headliner at Reading & Leeds 2022, and singer Oli Sykes gushed about the opportunity to NME.

"t’s f**king mental isn’t it?" he confessed. "I’ve never been so buzzed-out. When we got that email I was like, really? That’s not real. And Arctic Monkeys as well? It’s just going to be f**king wild."

As for what his band plans to bring to the table, Sykes assured they're going to bring their a-game. “We’re gonna go hard. We’ll make sure it’s insane," he said. "I’ve always said that we’d play it when we’ve earned it, and it’s finally come. We have the songs, we have the bangers, and we might not be a household name but I know that we can put on a show that’s festival-headline quality.”

He went on to explain how a certain theme park inspired their live set. “For me, Universal Studios is the funnest place in the world,” Sykes said. “You’re queuing up and they just immerse so much in the world of that ride. I try to take that ethos to our set; involve people as much as possible and make it feel like a rollercoaster or a theme park ride. That’s what I want to do with our set next year at Reading. With every aspect of it, just to think of a way to do something different, deeper and more – just something that people remember."

Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 will take place August 26-28, 2022. See the full lineup here.