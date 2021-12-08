The Most Popular TV Shows of 2021 Isn't What You'd Expect

As 2021 winds down, IMDB is taking a look back at the many buzz-worthy shows that kept us all hooked over the past year. In order to determine the most popular TV shows of 2021, the online database checks out the page views of its more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDB for each show. The results for the ten most viewed shows on IMDB this past year may surprise you.

While five out of the ten most popular shows are Netflix series, it's not a Netflix original in the top spot. Many people probably expected to see Squid Game land at number one, but it's actually a Disney+ show that came in on top. In fact, three of the top ten shows are Disney+ originals. Without further ado, let's look at the ten most popular shows of 2021:

10) Lucifer