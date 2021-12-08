This Is The Most Unhealthy Thing You Can Order In California

By Zuri Anderson

December 8, 2021

Some restaurants aren't just known for how delicious the food is, but how ridiculous it can get. Food is an art form, meaning there are no limits to what you can do with it. Whether it's stacking a ton of ingredients into a burger or enjoying the sauciest, cheesiest order of nachos, sometimes you need to satisfy your cravings.

With that said, what may look fun and mouth-watering may not always be the best thing for our bodies. If you don't mind taking home some extra calories, Eat This, Not That! found the unhealthiest dish you can order in each state.

According to the website, the most decadent and wild thing you can order in California is...

The Fudgegazi at Donut Friend!

Here's what writers had to say about the restaurant's over-the-top menu item:

"If you have to watch your fat or carb intake, you most likely have to keep an eye out for donuts. This restaurant offers a variety of sweet takes on donuts, like the Yo La Mango or the Fudgegazi. While these pastries taste delicious, the menu can wreak havoc on anyone trying to watch their caloric intake. Have just one as a sweet treat."

If you want to try these donuts, drop by Donut Friend's website for all their locations.

Click here to check out other meals that will make you hungry.

