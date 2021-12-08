Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Relationship Faces A New Frontier In '1883'

Real-life spouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play husband and wife duo, James and Margaret Dutton, on Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Though the couple, who have been married for twenty-five years, have collaborated in their music careers, this series marks the first time they've worked together on screen.

While chatting with People about their latest, project, the pair admitted this is a new frontier for their relationship. In order to keep a healthy work-life balance, the couple established ground rules for themselves. "We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we're on set," Hill told the outlet. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife."

Though McGraw and Hill are both known for their iconic country music careers, both have tried their hand at acting over the years, as well. McGraw made a name for himself as an actor with star turns in 2004's Friday Night Lights and the Oscar-winning The Blind Side. Hill, meanwhile, nabbed coveted roles in Stepford Wives and Dixieland.

"It's been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work," McGraw said of acting alongside his wife. Despite trying to keep their work lives separate from their home life, McGraw admits sometimes one spills over into the other. "We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!" he joked. "When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit."

"I've never had so much fun in my life," McGraw added. Hill, unsurprisingly, shares the sentiment. "I don't want to stop," she chimed in.

1883 will premiere on December 19 on Paramount +. Will you be tuning in?