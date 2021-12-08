Tourists In Cancun Take Cover As Gunmen On Jet Skis Ride Up And Open Fire

Gunfire broke out on a beach in Cancun, Mexico, sending terrified tourists running for cover. The incident occurred on Tuesday (December 7) when several gunmen rode into Cancun's hotel zone on jet skis and opened fire. There were no reports of injuries.

One witness said he saw two or three people shooting pistols into the air.

"There were two guys and maybe even a third, who came in on jet skis, and what I saw was them shooting up into the sky," Rick Lebassa told the Associated Press. "I did not see any shots coming in toward the shoreline."

Another tourist was in his hotel room while his wife and daughter were on the beach when the shooting started.

"I ran to the balcony to tell them to get down and get to a corridor and get cover," Zayne Jones told KUTV. "There was panic at the resort, people running and yelling."

Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the chief of police of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, said that three jet skis were recovered near the hotel. It is unclear if authorities have anybody in custody.

The shooting comes just one week after authorities deployed National Guard troops to protect the popular tourist destination from a recent surge in gang violence.