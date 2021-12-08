Twitter Suspends Account Tracking Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial

A popular Twitter account that was providing updates on the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial was suspended by the social media company.

The @TrackerTrial account, which was run by The Free Press Report, gained over 525,000 followers in just two weeks by providing detailed updates about the trial.

In a post on Substack, The Free Press Report shared an image of the message they received, which accused them of using Twitter in a "manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people's experience on Twitter."

Other accounts created by the same person were also disabled, and Twitter warned that any other accounts they make would be suspended.

The creator of the account appealed the suspension and denied they did anything to artificially boost their followers and claimed all the traffic and engagement was "organic."

"The account got insane engagement, which by the way, was all organic. There was not outside amplification. The people wanted to hear the truth about the Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein trial and the engagement numbers showed that. There were hundreds of millions in impressions and an account that went from zero to over 525,000 followers in a couple of weeks. All we did was report information from the trial that the mainstream media was failing to do," they wrote.

The tracker is still available on Instagram and continues to provide recaps from each day.