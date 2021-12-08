'Upset' Ohio Woman Fired Gunshots In Drive-Thru Lane, Police Say

Police arrested an Ohio woman who allegedly fired a gun in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru lane.

Now, law enforcement officials are calling the incident involving Tia Taylor, 37, one of the “craziest” things to have happened during their time serving on the force in Euclid.

“From our understanding, she was upset with her order,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told Cleveland’s Fox 8 News of the incident at a local Wendy’s. “She felt it was taking too long and she had some choice words for the staff, letting them know her order better be right. The manager heard her swearing at the staff members. He then told her she would not be served and to leave the lane. She was upset with that and she then fired three rounds. One hit the sign.” Capt. Mitch Houser added to the station: “In my 26 years here, this is just one of the craziest things I can recall happening.”

Police confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident Taylor’s case is headed to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. The judge reportedly ordered Taylor to stay away from the Wendy’s restaurant and ordered her not to carry a weapon, per her bond conditions.