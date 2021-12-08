Watch Machine Gun Kelly & Pete Davidson Get Into NSFW Talk In Their Undies

By Hayden Brooks

December 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson made use of their latest campaign for Calvin Klein by stripping down to their undies.

Earlier this week, the celebrity best friends took over the brand’s Instagram account to undress right down to their undies in front of their Live audience. The session, which was prompted by the Saturday Night Live star taking over their account, got wild as it saw the two undress side by side on the couch with their pants around their ankles. "Nice stuff, by the way," Davidson told Kelly of his manhood, while they were discussing whether they were "growers or show-ers." "I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dog."

After the session ended, Davidson posted a follow-up photo of himself on the brand's page, where he and the rocker stood staring into the camera. "Did we nail it or did we nail it," the comedian wrote, to which MGK responded, "should we remake zoolander[?]"

Afterward, the pair took to the label's social media account to document a trip to the nail salon and the self-care session appeared a bit safer for work. "I started doing it as a bit because I knew nobody at your party... there was 800 people," Davidson said of practicing a joke while bartending at one of Kelly's parties before he knew the star. "What was really hurtful was that 75 percent of people didn't think it was a joke. No one was like, 'He's doing a funny bit.' They were like, 'Oh man, times are tough.'"

Machine Gun Kelly
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices