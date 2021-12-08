Welcome To Rockville Festival Snags Biggest Names In Rock For 2022 Lineup

Welcome to Rockville is headed to Daytona Beach, Florida next May and bringing some of the biggest names in rock with it. On Wednesday (December 8), the festival announced "the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival," with artists like KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, KORN, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Guns N’ Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, and many more.

“Welcome To Rockville this past November was truly incredible,” Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer said in a statement. “Our new home, Daytona International Speedway, welcomed us with open arms and our fans showed up in record numbers and experienced an unforgettable weekend. We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022 so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May.”

“OMG…is this real life?” Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale added in a statement. “So you’re saying that Halestorm is sharing the stage with Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction and The Smashing Pumpkins!! Also, not to mention Guns N’ Roses and KISS…all on the same festival! Yep! You heard it here straight from the banshee’s mouth! And we will be bringing our A-game as always. You do not want to miss this lineup! To say that Rockville is going to be legendary is an understatement…this will be a life-changing show! The countdown begins, see you all in Daytona in May!”

Welcome To Rockville is set to go down May 19-22, 2022 and tickets are on sale here.

Watch an announcement video and see the full lineup above.