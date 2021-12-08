It's been a busy year for Ballerini, as well, and not just when it comes to her style. In addition to going on tour with the Jonas Brothers, she also released a book of poetry titled Feel Your Way Through. Fans are always eager for new music from Ballerini, so when she discussed her poems with Reese Witherspoon the actress couldn't help but ask if there are any plans to translate them into songs.

“I really had to not write music while I wrote this book. I couldn’t cross it, for some reason, in my brain," Ballerini revealed. "But yes. Now that I’m working on the next record, I’ve found that a couple of them have inspired a couple of the songs. And I’m still so early into it, I don’t really know what it’s gonna be, but… I dug so deep and I found parts of myself that I didn’t really know were there while writing this, and so, I have this whole new, undiscovered tank that I’m gonna just see what else comes out.”