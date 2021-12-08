You'll Want To Wear Kelsea Ballerini's Sparkly Pink Suit To Holiday Parties
By Emily Lee
December 8, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini served major holiday party fashion inspiration with her latest look. The country music star flew out to Los Angeles for just "eleven hours" in order to attend The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on Wednesday (December 8).
Ballerini rocked a sparkly pink jumpsuit for the special event, which she showed off to her followers on Instagram. She paired the textured two-piece with a silky bralette, matching earrings, and complimentary glam.
At the event, however, Ballerini styled the jacket a bit differently. She kept the top buttoned up rather than showing off the silky, matching bralette.
This is one of the first times that Ballerini has stepped out since going brunette, as well. The 'Half of MY Hometown' singer shed her blonde locks last week, going back to her natural roots. "Au naturale...thanks for letting my blonde hibernate for the winter," Ballerini wrote on Instagram when she first debuted the new look.
It's been a busy year for Ballerini, as well, and not just when it comes to her style. In addition to going on tour with the Jonas Brothers, she also released a book of poetry titled Feel Your Way Through. Fans are always eager for new music from Ballerini, so when she discussed her poems with Reese Witherspoon the actress couldn't help but ask if there are any plans to translate them into songs.
“I really had to not write music while I wrote this book. I couldn’t cross it, for some reason, in my brain," Ballerini revealed. "But yes. Now that I’m working on the next record, I’ve found that a couple of them have inspired a couple of the songs. And I’m still so early into it, I don’t really know what it’s gonna be, but… I dug so deep and I found parts of myself that I didn’t really know were there while writing this, and so, I have this whole new, undiscovered tank that I’m gonna just see what else comes out.”