2 Connecticut Cities Named Among The Most Sinful In America

Two Connecticut cities are among the most sinful in the United States, according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com released its annual list of the 'most sinful cities in America' on Monday (December 6) which includes New Haven and Bridgeport among the list of 182.

New Haven ranked 129th with a WalletHub vice index score of 32.72, a 93 anger and hatred score, a 93 jealousy score, a 115 excesses and vices score, a 71 greed score, a 153 lust score, a 175 vanity score and a 30 laziness score.

Bridgeport ranked 177th with a WalletHub vice index score of 27.15, a 150 anger and hatred score, a 157 jealousy score, a 165 excesses and vices score, a 68 greed score, a 180 lust score, a 174 vanity score and a 35 laziness score.

WalletHub said its scores were tabulated based on "37 key indicators of evil deeds" and its "data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Fittingly, Las Vegas, known famously as "Sin City," once again topped the annual list.

Here are WalletHub's top 50 cities included in the study:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL Detroit, MI Wichita, KS Washington, DC Kansas City, MO Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Reno, NV Billings, MT Mobile, AL Knoxville, TN Wilmington, DE Portland, OR Cincinnati, OH Charleston, WV San Diego, CA Shreveport, LA Pittsburgh, PA Nashville, TN Tampa, FL Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Fort Lauderdale, FL Jacksonville, FL Rapid City, SD Springfield, MO San Antonio, TX Fort Smith, AR Sacramento, CA Indianapolis, IN Tuscon, AZ

You can view WalletHub's full list of the most sinful cities in America for 2021 here.