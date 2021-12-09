Arizona Coyotes Faces Eviction From Gila River Arena For Unpaid Taxes, Fees

The Arizona Coyotes are facing the possibility of eviction from Gila River Arena much sooner than expected, reported ESPN.

The City of Glendale informed the team that it plans on locking them out of the Arena is they do not pay the delinquent tax bills and unpaid arena charges by December 20th.

Sources told ESPN that the Arizona Department of Revenue filed a tax lien against IceArizona Hockey LLC. The lien was filed for unpaid state and city taxes in excess of $1.3 million.

The Coyotes said in a statement on Wednesday evening:

"We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and the initial indicators are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error.

Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused. We will make sure by tomorrow morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure nothing like this can ever possibly happen again."

The team has until 5 p.m. on December 20th to settle the outstanding balance or the City of Glendale will deny access to the building.