Don't Cry Arizona! One Food Critic Says In-N-Out Is Just 'Meh'

One of the most-loved fast food chains in Arizona, In-N-Out, got the boot from a well-known food critic. The state loves the fast food chain so much that there are now over 30 locations across the state... 34 to be exact.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Andrew Zimmern, an Emmy Award-winning culinary guru, revealed he isn't the biggest fan of In-N-Out.

I know what you're thinking... HOW??

According to Zimmern, he just doesn't think that the fast food chain lives up to the hype that it receives. Zimmern said:

"I'm big on Culver's, which is a burger place that is five times as good as In-N-Out ever hopes to be. [It's] very confusing to me why In-N-Out is so popular, and Culver's, which has a much better product, is the ultimate smash burger."

Zimmer admitted that he isn't big on fast food, though. He mostly eats it when he is traveling with his son.

"We will roll into a small town somewhere. And there is no other food option, unless I want to microwave a pizza in the rec room of the hotel, which I definitely do not [prefer to] fast food."

So do you agree with Zimmern or are you a die-hard fan of In-N-Out?