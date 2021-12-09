Don't Cry Arizona! One Food Critic Says In-N-Out Is Just 'Meh'

By Ginny Reese

December 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One of the most-loved fast food chains in Arizona, In-N-Out, got the boot from a well-known food critic. The state loves the fast food chain so much that there are now over 30 locations across the state... 34 to be exact.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Andrew Zimmern, an Emmy Award-winning culinary guru, revealed he isn't the biggest fan of In-N-Out.

I know what you're thinking... HOW??

According to Zimmern, he just doesn't think that the fast food chain lives up to the hype that it receives. Zimmern said:

"I'm big on Culver's, which is a burger place that is five times as good as In-N-Out ever hopes to be. [It's] very confusing to me why In-N-Out is so popular, and Culver's, which has a much better product, is the ultimate smash burger."

Zimmer admitted that he isn't big on fast food, though. He mostly eats it when he is traveling with his son.

"We will roll into a small town somewhere. And there is no other food option, unless I want to microwave a pizza in the rec room of the hotel, which I definitely do not [prefer to] fast food."

So do you agree with Zimmern or are you a die-hard fan of In-N-Out?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices