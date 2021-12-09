Here Are The Top 25 School Districts In Ohio

There are tons of strong school districts in Ohio, but some are better than others.

That’s why Niche, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” ranked the best school district in America. Data can be broken down by district, by school, by specialty and other categories. Viewers can also filter the best schools and districts in a given city or state.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, noted that Niche uses information from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores graduation rates and more to compile its rankings. The report also points out: “Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another, which is why it’s always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school districts are the best ones in Ohio? Here’s the Top 25 ranking, according to Niche:

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District Solon City School District Dublin City Schools Sycamore Community School District Ottawa Hills Local School District Hudson City School District Beachwood City School District Rocky River City School District Mason City School District Orange City School District Wyoming City Schools Oakwood City School District New Albany-Plain Local School District Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Olentangy Local School District Mariemont City Schools Bexley City School District Bay Village City School District Granville Exempted Village School District Madiera City School District Perrysburg Schools Grandview Heights City School District Anthony Wayne Local School District Kenston Local School District Forest Hills Local School District

See the full Niche rankings here.