Here Are The Top 25 School Districts In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher

December 9, 2021

Hands University Student Doing Examination, Study Or Quiz, Test From Teacher On Classroom.
Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of strong school districts in Ohio, but some are better than others.

That’s why Niche, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” ranked the best school district in America. Data can be broken down by district, by school, by specialty and other categories. Viewers can also filter the best schools and districts in a given city or state.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, noted that Niche uses information from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores graduation rates and more to compile its rankings. The report also points out: “Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another, which is why it’s always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school districts are the best ones in Ohio? Here’s the Top 25 ranking, according to Niche:

  1. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
  2. Solon City School District
  3. Dublin City Schools
  4. Sycamore Community School District
  5. Ottawa Hills Local School District
  6. Hudson City School District
  7. Beachwood City School District
  8. Rocky River City School District
  9. Mason City School District
  10. Orange City School District
  11. Wyoming City Schools
  12. Oakwood City School District
  13. New Albany-Plain Local School District
  14. Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District
  15. Olentangy Local School District
  16. Mariemont City Schools
  17. Bexley City School District
  18. Bay Village City School District
  19. Granville Exempted Village School District
  20. Madiera City School District
  21. Perrysburg Schools
  22. Grandview Heights City School District
  23. Anthony Wayne Local School District
  24. Kenston Local School District
  25. Forest Hills Local School District

See the full Niche rankings here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices