House Aide Arrested Bringing A Gun Into The Capitol Complex

A House aide was arrested after bringing a gun into the Longworth House Office Building. Security officers noticed the image of a gun inside a bag as it went through the x-ray machine on Thursday (December 9). They immediately issued a security alert and told all staff members to find shelter in the nearest office, stay away from windows, and put their electronic devices on silent.

The officers tracked down the owner of the bag, identified as Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, and took him into custody. He told officers that he forgot his gun was in the bag. Allsbrooks works for the House Chief Administrative Office.

The security alert was lifted after Allsbrooks was taken into custody.

The U.S. Capitol Police said the Allsbrooks is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license. The agency said it is still investigating the incident and is working to determine "what happened before, during and after those four minutes."