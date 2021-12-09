'I Love Dogs More Than People': Ohio Man Walks 50 Dogs For 50th Birthday

Alex Johns celebrated his 50th birthday in the best way.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE Shelter volunteer rang in the big 5-0 by walking 50 dogs in need of homes — all to raise money for the nonprofit organization. Johns set a $5,000 goal when he embarked on his walks. He exceeded his goal and, with matching grants, has raised about $12,000, according to the latest update from the Cincinnati Animal CARE Shelter. Team de la Vega sponsored the match of up to $5,000 in donations to the Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society as Johns walked 50 dogs in one day, Johns explained on his fundraiser page. He wrote:

“You probably know by now that I love dogs more than people. This is why I volunteer to walk dogs weekly at Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society with two of my three sisters… only because the third sister does not live in town. Not only do I get to hang out with dogs, but I can be a voice for those that cannot speak and help these animals on their adoption journey. Walking a shelter dog allows them to exercise, teaches them skills that many look for in a potential adoption and helps them build upon trust in people that they may have lost… not to mention what it does for me. I have found great joy out of this work and want to give back to an organization that has given so much.

“… All money donated will go directly to Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society to help keep the shelter up and running & give back to our fur friends. For my birthday I ask you donate what you can and share this fundraiser with your own community. Is it a dollar a dog? Fifty dollars for my fifty years, or fifty dogs or both? Every penny counts, and the first $5,000 counts double with the match! Nothing would make me happier than knowing my friends and family made a difference in these animal’s lives.”

Find Johns’ fundraiser here. Find out more information about the Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society — including adoptable animals — here.