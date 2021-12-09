Josh Duggar Found Guilty On Child Pornography Charges

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted of two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography. The 33-year-old faces up to 20 years behind bars and will be sentenced at a later date.

"A child predator has been brought to justice," Homeland Security's resident agent-in-charge, Billy Riggins, told reporters outside the courthouse.

Duggar was accused of downloading graphic images of child pornography that depicted the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, to a computer at a car dealership he owned. Prosecutors said he created a separate partition on the computer to evade software meant to monitor internet use.

During the trial, prosecutors were allowed to bring up previous allegations that Duggar molested young girls when he was between the ages of 12 and 15. His defense tried to block the testimony of Bobye Holt, a longtime family friend of the Duggar's. He told the court that Josh admitted to molesting underage girls during a conversation they had in 2003.

Duggar's defense claimed that somebody else downloaded the images to the computer and cited the fact that none of Duggar's other electronic devices contained child pornography.

His legal team said they plan to appeal the verdict.

"We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal," defense attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy, and Travis Story said in a statement.