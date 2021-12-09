Like so many other musicians, Brian Macdonald was holed up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only his home at the time was Visby — an historic town on the remote island of Gotland, Sweden. The Judah & The Lion member spent his days learning to surf while his wife Maddie went to school. Of course, he brought his mandolin with him; however, it was an old guitar he bought from a local woman that became the vessel for the songs that would make up Moonlight In Visby — his debut album under the moniker Victor Mucho.

Today (December 10), Macdonald gave fans the first offerings off the highly personal album with "Coffee in Bed" and "made a fire."

“These first two singles – 'Coffee in Bed' and 'made a fire' – give the listener a snapshot of our life in Sweden,” Macdonald said in a statement. “We swam in the frigid Baltic Sea almost daily, camped on the beach, and took long walks. Overall, I learned to value simplicity and now find myself striving to recreate that lifestyle at home in Nashville.”

Both songs are accompanied by videos that quite literally depict his time in Visby. Not only were they filmed there, but they also feature his wife Maddie and their dog Halyard. Moonlight in Visby is slated for a summer 2022 release. Listen to "Coffee in Bed" and "made a fire" below.