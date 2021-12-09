Jussie Smollett Found Guilty In Criminal Trial

Jussie Smollett has been found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct.

On Thursday (December 9), a jury found the former Empire star guilty of disorderly conduct for giving false information to the police about a racial and homophobic attack in January 2019.

Smollett claimed he was assaulted by two men wearing ski masks shortly after he'd arrived in Chicago from New York and made a late-night run to a Subway. While on his way to the restaurant, he said he heard someone yell, "Aren't you that f***ot 'Empire' n***a?" He told authorities, two men, later identified as brothers Bola and Ola Osundairo, proceeded to jump him, put a rope around his neck and pour bleach on him. Jussie additionally claimed his attackers shouted, "this is MAGA country!"

While the public and Hollywood initially rallied around the 39-year-old actor, after police tracked down and interviewed the Osundairo brothers, authorities later accused Smollett of paying the two $3,500 to stage the hate crime against himself for attention and monetary gain. Smollett was charged with 6 felony counts of disorderly conduct for the alleged lie, however, the actor was cleared of all charges in connection to the case in March 2019.

Months later, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether Smollett received preferential treatment from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office. Then in February 2020, a grand jury indicted Smollett on new charges.

Smollett faced six counts of disorderly conduct — a charge that is punishable by up to three years in prison — for allegedly giving false information to the Chicago police about the attack. He pleaded not guilty to six counts.

Smollett's criminal trial began last week. Prosecutors claimed he orchestrated the attack on himself by directing the Osundairo brothers —two acquaintances of his — to carry out a fake racial and homophobic attack.

Smollett testified in his own defense on Monday (December 6), denying he orchestrated the attack. He also testified that he had a sexual relationship with Bola Osundairo, but said he was "creeped out" by his brother Ola.

Bola denied he had any sexual relationship with Smollett.