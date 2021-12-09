Kentucky Woman Discovers Guinea Pig Chewed Off Her Hair In Her Sleep

Imagine going to sleep and waking up with your bangs chewed off. That's exactly what happened to one Kentucky woman.

Mirror reported that Gara Sullivan from Bellevue, Kentucky was in a deep sleep after Thanksgiving dinner. The 29-year-old was at first horrified when she discovered that her pet had chewed of her hair. But soon after she just worried that the guinea pig had swallowed clumps of hair and could be sick.

Sllivan says she sleeps with her guinea pig often, but is now going to have to put a stop to the cuddling. She explained in a video:

"I take naps with her all the time but if I'm drunk, my boyfriend will create a little bed on the floor for me because he knows I like to snuggle with her. I fell asleep and when I woke up in the morning, I went to the bathroom, looked at myself in the mirror and my bangs were gone. I knew she ate them, I went into the living room and they were right there on the floor. She didn't even swallow them - she'd just left them. I felt nothing, I was totally out. It was the night before Thanksgiving and I drank pretty heavily. This will 100 per cent be the end of our drunken sleepovers."

Sullivan posted all about it on TikTok. Check it out below.