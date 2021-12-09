Lego-Themed Pop-Up Bar Coming To San Diego

By Zuri Anderson

December 9, 2021

It's time to unleash your inner child! A trending Lego-themed pop-up bar is coming to San Diego this spring -- for both kids and adults, NBC 7 reports.

The Brick Bar is a traveling attraction crafted from many Lego blocks and packed with drinks and activities to keep you entertained. Here's a description of the event from its website:

"This Pop-Up, is the first of its kind and will consist of over 1 million blocks, transported and assembled into the ultimate nostalgia trip. The bar will feature sculptures made completely from building blocks as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations. There will also be local DJ’s spinning tunes all day."

Reporters say you can compete for prizes in the building competitions, or play table tennis on a table made out of 22,000 bricks. There will also be a Lego wishing well.

The Brick Bar will open to San Diego customers from March 18 through March 19, 2022 "at a secret location," according to reporters.

Limited tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to purchase them.

