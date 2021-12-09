Navy SEAL Commander Dies After Training Accident

A Navy SEAL commander died from injuries sustained during an accident that took place while training in Virginia.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, who was the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter on Saturday (December 4) and was transported to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Monday (December 6), Naval Special Warfare Command confirmed to ABC News.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bourgeois family – and we will ensure our community remains in support of and in relationship with Brian’s family and his children, for life,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command via ABC News. “Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective. We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led, and mentored.”

An executive officer has temporarily assumed command of SEAL Team 8 in Bourgeois' absence, according to ABC News.

“We are working with SEAL Team 8 to provide every form of support we possibly can to Brian’s family and teammates,” said Capt. Donald G. Wetherbee, commodore, Naval Special Warfare Group 2, adding, “This is a great loss to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.”

Bourgeois received commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in May 2001 and had served for the military branch for more than 20 years, according to the U.S. Navy's official website.