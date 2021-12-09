Oops: Chance The Rapper Mistakenly Reveals Himself To Millions On Facebook
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 9, 2021
Chance The Rapper had a minor slip up on Thursday morning via his Facebook Story that has all of social media talking. The Grammy Award winning rapper filmed himself having an early morning bathroom moment, when he spotted a large bug behind the toilet. In a miniature spooked out moment, Chance tried to get a close up of the large insect, but must've forgotten that he was exposed --- and on camera.
Fans quickly took to social media to point out that the rapper had mistakenly showed a bit of his penis during the Facebook video. One Twitter user joked: It’s too early for chance the rapper to be out here flashing us like this .. I ain’t complaining tho. Another fan wrote: I loved @chancetherapper before this but now, I worship him.
Chance has yet to speak out about the nude slip up. However, fans aren't letting the Chicago rapper off that easily, especially when it comes to dropping new music. Last month, he joined forces with soul icon Dionne Warwick for a new song entitled “Nothing’s Impossible" and donated the proceeds to organizations including SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Possible.
Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020
Chance also sparked rumors of another collab with Cordae after posting a clip of the former YBN rapper's reveal of his upcoming album From A Bird's Eye View, dropping January 2022.
From a Bird’s Eye View https://t.co/E67HETOi4W— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2021
Chance hasn't confirmed whether or not he'll be featured on Cordae's upcoming project, but it wouldn't be the first time the duo joined forces. Their 2019 record "Bad Idea" has 9 million views on YouTube and is still garners major radio play.