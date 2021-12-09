Oops: Chance The Rapper Mistakenly Reveals Himself To Millions On Facebook

Fans quickly took to social media to point out that the rapper had mistakenly showed a bit of his penis during the Facebook video. One Twitter user joked: It’s too early for chance the rapper to be out here flashing us like this .. I ain’t complaining tho. Another fan wrote: I loved @chancetherapper before this but now, I worship him.

Chance has yet to speak out about the nude slip up. However, fans aren't letting the Chicago rapper off that easily, especially when it comes to dropping new music. Last month, he joined forces with soul icon Dionne Warwick for a new song entitled “Nothing’s Impossible" and donated the proceeds to organizations including SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Possible.