Pfizer CEO Says A Fourth COVID Shot May Be Needed

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla suggested that a fourth dose of the company's COVID-19 vaccine may be needed to help protect against the Omicron and other potential variants of the coronavirus.

Bourla said that researchers are currently using a synthetic version of the Omicron variant to test the vaccine's efficacy but cautioned they need real-world data before making any conclusions.

"When we see real-world data, we'll determine if the Omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose," Bourla told CNBC'sSquawk Box.

Bourla has previously said a fourth dose could be needed 12 months after getting a booster shot but said the Omicron variant could move up the timetable.

"With Omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster," he said.

For now, Bourla said the focus should be on getting the booster shot to as many people as possible before the winter.

Bourla's comments come after Pfizer announced preliminary lab results that show the third dose provides more protection against the Omicron variant than the initial two-dose regimen. The pharmaceutical company is working on adapting its vaccine to the new variant and could start distributing it next March, pending regulatory approval.