Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With New 'Just Look Up' Video
By Emily Lee
December 10, 2021
Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi are headed to Netflix.
On Friday (December 10), Grande and Cudi celebrated the release of their movie Don't Look Up by releasing a new song 'Just Look Up.' The pair star as popstar Riley Bina and DJ Chello, respectively, in the film, which details the months before a giant comet is predicted to crash into Earth.
In the track, Riley and DJ Chello warn about the impending doom of the comet's arrival. "What he's really tryna say is get your head out f your a**/ and listen to the qualified scientists/ we really f—ked it up this time/ it's so close, I can feel the heat big time," Grande sings in the second verse.
Grande and Cudi co-wrote the song and have released it as a single in step with the film's release. " She's an incredible artist, and you know, her vocal performance is just like stellar. It’s like her voice is just amazing," Cudi gushed of his collaborator. "Im just really happy that we were able to figure it out, and it worked man. I’m really proud of it.’
Grande and Cudi aren't the only famous faces to appear in the star-studded Netflix flick. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as "two low-level astronomers" who must embark on a "giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth."
Lawrence spoke about working with the two music stars on the film. "I’m a huge fan of her music and his," she said. "It’s just like, you know, like overwhelming. ‘Cause our worlds don’t normally collide."
The Oscar winner, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, joked: ‘I just felt like a radio contest winner. I just didn’t know how to talk to her. So I just, you know, did my best.’
Even more A-list talent rounds out the cast, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry. The film is now in limited theaters and will hit Netflix on Christmas Eve (December 24).