Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With New 'Just Look Up' Video

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi are headed to Netflix.

On Friday (December 10), Grande and Cudi celebrated the release of their movie Don't Look Up by releasing a new song 'Just Look Up.' The pair star as popstar Riley Bina and DJ Chello, respectively, in the film, which details the months before a giant comet is predicted to crash into Earth.

In the track, Riley and DJ Chello warn about the impending doom of the comet's arrival. "What he's really tryna say is get your head out f your a**/ and listen to the qualified scientists/ we really f—ked it up this time/ it's so close, I can feel the heat big time," Grande sings in the second verse.

Grande and Cudi co-wrote the song and have released it as a single in step with the film's release. " She's an incredible artist, and you know, her vocal performance is just like stellar. It’s like her voice is just amazing," Cudi gushed of his collaborator. "Im just really happy that we were able to figure it out, and it worked man. I’m really proud of it.’