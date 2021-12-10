Ashanti Opens Up About Rumored Relationship With Flo Rida

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fresh off her epic Soul Train Award performance and being honored with this year's Lady of Soul Award, Ashanti stopped by the Breakfast Club on Friday to dish on everything from re-recording her first album, getting her masters, to her love life. Rumors have been swirling for years that the Grammy Award winning songstress was dating rap star Flo Rida -- but Ashanti has officially cleared the air once and for all.

When Angela Yee mentioned the star's dating status, Ashanti shared:

"Super low. We've been dating. It's been a nice, smooth ride."

As for whether or not it's the "Whistle" rapper courting her these days, Ashanti says to DJ Envy:

"I'm glad you bought that up. Let the people know. Ashanti is NOT with Flo Rida. Be clear. That's my brother. Flo and I are super cool. You know what's crazy. I like to vacate. I got my group of girls and my family. Flo got his crew and his family. We've been going to each other's birthday parties for like ten years. So I don't know why it's such a surprise now."

Ashanti also dished on her relationship with longtime collaborator and friend Ja Rule since working to get her Masters back from Irv Gotti and Murder Inc, sharing:

"Ja is in weird position. We had that conversation recently. He was just like "You're my sister, I love you. That's my brother, I love him. I don't want to be apart of this."

See what else Ashanti had to say in the full interview above.

