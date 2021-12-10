Bazzi Brings The Energy With Groovy Performance At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Bazzi took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One to perform several of his hit records including fan favorites like "Mine" and classic tracks like his 2018 single "Beautiful" featuring Camilla Cabello.

Photo: Getty Images

Fans captured footage of the 24-year old star -- who also took the stage during the Los Angeles stop of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball -- as he was all smiles in New York City while arriving at Madison Square Garden ahead of his performance.

The "I Like It" singer's epic performance comes just months after he opened up to Ryan Seacrest about making new music, post pandemic, sharing:

"I’m really simply having more fun making music and not really complicating things too much. It's a testimony to coming back into this new world and trying to manifest some positivity.”

The 2021 Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One kicked off on November 30th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and is making stops in cities across the country in cities including Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Atlanta, before wrapping up Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19th.

Jingle Ball, the season's biggest annual music event, also included performances by some of the year's biggest artists including Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers.

Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.

