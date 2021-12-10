Be Careful When You Hit The Beach This Weekend In San Diego

A General Rain Advisory is in effect for San Diego County's coastline following a heavy rainstorm on Thursday (December 9), KGTV reports.

The county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality is warning beachgoers of potentially hazardous water conditions along the coast. Officials say there may be are more bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards polluting the water from city streets and mountains.

DEHQ issued the advisory Thursday, and it will remain in effect through Sunday (December 12) at 3:30 p.m. They also caution people to be careful swimming, surfing, and playing on the beach during the time period.

"A Beach Closure will remain in place for the Tijuana Slough shorelines due to sewage-contaminated flows entering the United States," reporters noted. "The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive."

If you want to keep up with beach conditions, check out San Diego County's website for updates.

Thursday began with light showers before getting slammed with heavy rain into the evening. Some areas of the San Diego County reported just under an inch of rain, while the mountain areas got well over an inch, NBC 7 reported. The news also comes right after the area had to deal with king tides earlier this week.

Another storm may be coming early next week, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.