Final Accuser Claims She Was Groped At 16 By Maxwell During Nude Massage

By Bill Galluccio

December 10, 2021

US-ASSAULT-CRIME-EPSTEIN-PAYMENTS
Photo: Getty Images

The final accuser took the witness stand in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial and detailed her visit to Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico estate in 1996 when she was 16-years-old.

Annie Farmer, who is the only accuser to waive her anonymity, said she was flattered when Epstein and Maxwell invited her to visit under the guise of helping her get into college.

"He seemed very nice when I met him, and what he said about wanting to help me was reassuring and exciting," Farmer told the jury.

Her visit quickly soured when Maxwell pressured her into giving Epstein a foot massage. Farmer said that Epstein "seemed to be enjoying it and seemed to make groaning noises."

While she was massaging Epstein, Maxwell kept asking her if she wanted a massage as well. She tried to decline the offer but eventually relented and climbed onto a massage table. Farmer said that Maxwell groped her during the massage.

"She pulled the sheet down and exposed my breasts and started rubbing on my chest and on my upper breasts," Farmer testified. "I was surprised. I wanted so badly to get off of the table."

Farmer said that she didn't see Epstein in the room at the time but told the jury, "I just had this sense that he could see me."

After Farmer's testimony was complete, the prosecution rested its case.

Maxwell's legal team will begin its defense next week.

