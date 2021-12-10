Flight Diverted After Passenger Assaulted Flight Attendant And Air Marshal

A Delta Air Lines flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted two people.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said that the passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington, began to argue with one of the flight attendants and assaulted them. When an air marshal who was on the plane tried to intervene, Pennington assaulted them as well.

Eventually, the air marshal was able to restrain Pennington and held him until the flight landed at Will Rogers World Airport. Pennington was taken to the Oklahoma City Jail and faces charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He could also be hit with federal charges.

It is unclear if the flight attendant or the air marshal were injured during the altercation.

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and federal air marshals on Delta flight 342 from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement,” the airline said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The plane remained on the ground for about an hour before resuming its course to Los Angeles.