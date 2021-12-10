How Does Ohio's Signature Dish Rank Among The Best Food In Other States?

Every state has a signature food that everyone has to try when they’re in town. Travelers would be hard-pressed to find cheese curds better than the ones in Wisconsin, and lobster rolls are best served in Maine. Foodies can’t resist the gumbo in Louisiana, and the BBQ brisket in Texas is unparalleled.

Still, some signature dishes are better than others. That’s why Eat This, Not That! named the best food in every state — and compiled a ranking of which ones are the best.

It should come as no surprise to residents of the Buckeye State that the must-try dish in Ohio is Cincinnati Chili. In fact, some Ohioans love their chili so much that they’re sporting highly-sought-after sneakers that bear the Skyline Chili logo. Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about Ohio’s signature dish: “Cincinnati Chili is one of those staple American dishes that will forever remain a thing. And yes, it's often eaten over a bowl of spaghetti or served alongside some oyster crackers.”

So, how does Cincinnati Chili stack up against the other signature dishes in the U.S.? Cincinnati Chili comes in at No. 33, according to Eat This, Not That!. These are the Top 10:

Washington: Oysters Maryland: Crab Cakes California: Avocado Toast Delaware: Scrapple Connecticut: White Clam Pizza Kansas: Bierocks Pennsylvania: Philly cheesesteak Wisconsin: Cheese Curds New Hampshire: Apple Cider Donuts Georgia: Peach Cobbler

See the rest of the rankings here.