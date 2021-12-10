How Does Ohio's Signature Dish Rank Among The Best Food In Other States?

By Kelly Fisher

December 10, 2021

Chile
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has a signature food that everyone has to try when they’re in town. Travelers would be hard-pressed to find cheese curds better than the ones in Wisconsin, and lobster rolls are best served in Maine. Foodies can’t resist the gumbo in Louisiana, and the BBQ brisket in Texas is unparalleled.

Still, some signature dishes are better than others. That’s why Eat This, Not That! named the best food in every state — and compiled a ranking of which ones are the best.

It should come as no surprise to residents of the Buckeye State that the must-try dish in Ohio is Cincinnati Chili. In fact, some Ohioans love their chili so much that they’re sporting highly-sought-after sneakers that bear the Skyline Chili logo. Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about Ohio’s signature dish: “Cincinnati Chili is one of those staple American dishes that will forever remain a thing. And yes, it's often eaten over a bowl of spaghetti or served alongside some oyster crackers.”

So, how does Cincinnati Chili stack up against the other signature dishes in the U.S.? Cincinnati Chili comes in at No. 33, according to Eat This, Not That!. These are the Top 10:

  1. Washington: Oysters
  2. Maryland: Crab Cakes
  3. California: Avocado Toast
  4. Delaware: Scrapple
  5. Connecticut: White Clam Pizza
  6. Kansas: Bierocks
  7. Pennsylvania: Philly cheesesteak
  8. Wisconsin: Cheese Curds
  9. New Hampshire: Apple Cider Donuts
  10. Georgia: Peach Cobbler

See the rest of the rankings here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices